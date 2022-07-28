Mongla Port witnesses first RMG export thanks to Padma Bridge

A foreign ship named Maersk Nesna left the Mongla Port in Bagerhat for Poland with Bangladeshi readymade garment (RMG) products for the first time after the launching of the Padma Bridge.

Maersk Nesna, a Panama-flagged ship, left the port around 11:30am on Thursday with 17 containers of 27 garment factories.

This is the first export shipment of readymade garments to any country from the Mongla Port.

Earlier, businesses used to export RMG products through Chattogram Port and air cargo. As communication distance from the capital Dhaka to Mongla Port has reduced after the opening of the Padma Bridge, traders now are choosing Mongla Port as an option for export.

According to Mongla Port Authority, the present distance from Mongla Port to Dhaka is 170 kilometres and Chattogram Port to Dhaka is 260 kilometres. Businesses are showing their interest to use Mongla Port for its short distance from Dhaka and easy and safe cargo handling.

Mongla Port will save time and money for the exporters, claimed the port authority.

In a statement on Thursday, the port authority said RMG products from 27 garment factories including Fakir Apparels, Windy Limited, KC Lingerie Limited, Artistic Design Limited, Knit Concern Limited, Knit Composite Limited, and Sharmin Apparels have been sent to Poland from No.8 jetty of the port.

The shipment included various RMG products including baby clothes, Jersey, Cardigan, T-shirt, and Trousers.

Calling it memorable day, Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa hoped that export of RMG items through Mongla Port will increased in the future.

Bagerhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Liakat Hossain Liton said economic activities will increase through the Mongla Port thanks to the Padma Bridge.