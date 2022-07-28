Mother, son killed as bus hits them on Sylhet-Bholaganj highway

Companiganj Correspondent : A woman and her son were killed as a bus mowed them down on the Sylhet-Bholaganj highway in Companiganj upazila, Sylhet, Thursday, police said.

Dulvi Begum, 40, and her son Siddikur Rahman, 12, of the upazila were going to Meghergaon of Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred around 12pm near Baharghat as a bus of Shadapathor Poribohon hit the mother and son as they were crossing the road, leaving Dulvi and her son critically injured, Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, in-charge of Salutikor Police Investigation Centre, said.

Police rushed them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies, Shafiqul said.

Meanwhile, police managed to detain the driver of the bus, he added.