6 tips to calm down when losing your cool

It is normal to feel stressed and ready to snap at someone but losing your cool won’t fix anything and the way you handle such situations could make or break the sale.

Check out these 10 tips to calm down when you’re about to lose your cool:

Meditation:

Meditation is a good way to learn to depersonalise thoughts and detach from the source of anger. One can also practise “guided meditation” on the internet.

Self-validation of your feelings:

Validate your own feelings and views, even if no one else does. Replace stressful thoughts with more realistic ones, such as, “This moment is difficult, but I’ll get through it.”

Muscle relaxation:

Physical activity is an efficient and healthy way to expend excess energy. Perform some jumping jacks, stretch, take a brief walk around the block, swim, or play your favourite sport, etc.

Laugh

Maintain a list of TV shows, comedy specials, and other resources that you may turn to when you need a good chuckle to lift your spirits.

Journaling:

Journaling involves analysing your emotions in a journal or notebook. The practise of journaling benefits the treatment of anxiety, stress, and depression.

Counselling:

The oldest, easiest, and most efficient way to settle oneself down is to discuss your worries with another person. If you don’t feel like talking to anyone in your social circle, you can always visit a professional.

Source: Hindustan Times