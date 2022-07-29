Desh Rupantor Editor Amit Habib’s Namaz-e-Janaza held

The namaz-e-janaza of Bengali newspaper Daily Desh Rupantor Editor Amit Habib has been held.

The first janaza took place at the newspaper office in Banglamotor area of the capital at around 10:20am on Friday.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Press Club at 11:40am.

His body is being taken to his village home in Jhenidah for burial.

Amit Habib died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned his death praying for the salvation of the departed soul.

Earlier on 22 July, Amit Habib was admitted to National Institute Of Neurosciences & Hospital following a stroke.

Before joining Desh Rupantor, Amit Habib Worked for different dailies, including Kaler Kantho, Samakal, Jai Jai Din and Bhorer Kagoj in Different Positions.

In 2018, Amit Joined Desh Rupantor as its editor.

Born in Jhenidah in October 23, 1964, Amit started studying statistics at Jagannath College after obtaining his Higher Secondary Certificate from Jashore MM College in 1980.

He took to writing at Jagannath College and gained popularity with his articles published in Bichinta, Purbabhas and Priyo Projonmo, dramas for Bangladesh TV, and political analyses.

He cut his teeth in journalism as a sub-editor of the Daily Khobor in 1987.