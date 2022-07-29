PM Sheikh Hasina for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for developing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan for mutual benefits.

She said Bangladesh is keen to set up fertiliser factory in Uzbekistan under a joint venture while Uzbekistan hoped to establish its embassy in Bangladesh.

The discussion was held when Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev paid a courtesy call on the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said both Bangladesh and Uzbekistan should work together to explore many areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

She said Bangladesh is setting up 100 economic zones across the country to capitalise its young and vibrant manpower. The premier said Bangladesh attaches priority the relationship with Uzbekistan.

Recalling the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur to Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 1973, she said the tour had helped laid foundation of the bilateral relations between the two countries and it had been strengthened over the years.

She said Bangladesh is emphasizing on the development of ago-processing industries to meet the growing demand of local market and export those to international markets.

About the Russia-Ukraine war, the PM said the war is creating problems for all the countries and the people are suffering for it.

Bangladesh, she said, has started taking precautionary measures amid the global crisis.

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister put emphasis on strengthening further long-term friendship and cooperation.

“Bangladesh is a potential partner of Uzbekistan and we want to transform it to a strategic partnership,” he was quoted as saying.

He said his country is keen to enhance economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev said Uzbekistan is a good hub of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries as there are huge potentialities for developing business.

He sought Bangladesh’s cooperation on the pharmaceuticals and ICT sectors.

The visiting Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated Bangladesh’s economic advancement, growing per capita income and development of agriculture sector. He said they were hoping to set up Uzbekistan embassy in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh premier assured of providing necessary supports and cooperation to this end.

Jamshid Abdurakhimovich Khodjaev conveyed the greetings of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina also conveyed her regards to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and invited him to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.

During the meeting, both the sides have agreed to work for avoidance of double taxation.

Uzbek Deputy Minister for Investment and Foreign Affairs Laziz Kudratov and Uzbek Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Jasurbek Choriev, Bangladesh PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jahangir Alam were present.