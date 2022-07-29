Pranay Verma appointed next Indian envoy to Bangladesh

Pranay Kumar Verma, presently Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement on Friday.

Verma is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Verma joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994 and has held diplomatic assignments in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Beijing, Kathmandu and Washington DC.

Before arriving in Hanoi, Verma served as the Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi since June 2017.

Earlier, he also served as the Joint Secretary for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India’s nuclear diplomacy.

Verma has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Before joining the Indian Foreign Service, he started his professional career at India’s steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel.

He also holds a Master’s degree in the Chinese language from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, California, U.S.

He assumed the office of Ambassador of India to Vietnam on 25 July 2019.