Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship

Mirajul Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick as spirited Bangladesh U-20 national football team thrashed Maldives by 4-1 goals in SAFF U-20 Championship held today (Friday) at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

Apart from Mirajul’s hat-trick with three goals, Rafiqul Islam supported him with a lone for Bangladesh who dominated the first half by 4-0 goals. Zain Jafar scored a lone goal for the Maldives.

With day’s win, Bangladesh almost confirmed their spot of final with nine points winning all the three matches while the Maldives yet to secure any points playing two matches.

In the day’s match, Mirajul scored all three goals in the 18th, 21st and 42nd minutes while Rafiqul Islam netted a lone goal in the 31st minute for Bangladesh, BSS reports.

After the breather, Zain Jafar pulled one back scoring a loan goal for the Maldives.

Earlier, Bangladesh managed a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of Mirazul Islam’s all-important goal in the 71st minute of the match, in their tournament opening match and defeated host India by 2-1 goals in their second match to brighten their chance of playing the final of the championship.

Bangladesh will play their last match of the championship against strong Nepal on August 2 at the same venue. All the matches will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5.

A total of five teams – defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives – are taking part in the tournament which is being held in round robin league basis.

Bangladesh U-20 squad

Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.