Bangladesh reports three Covid-19 deaths, 349 positive cases

Bangladesh reported on Saturday three Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 349 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Among the Covid-19 fatalities, two deaths were recorded in Chattagram division while one death was recorded in Sylhet division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 6.64 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,256 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 247 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,288 people and infected 20,04,892 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,41,542 after another 763 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.84 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,288 fatalities, 12,888 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,887 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,334 in Sylhet, 1,421 in Rangpur and 893 in Mymensingh divisions.