President Hamid visits Bangabandhu Military Museum

President M Abdul Hamid visited the Bangabandhu Military Museum at Bijoy Sarani in the city this evening.

The ‘Bangabandhu Military Museum’ was built on 10 acres of land on the west side of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theater at Bijoy Sarani in the capital.

A world-class architecture, the museum exhibits the country’s military history, heritage, various weapons and ammunitions, success stories, particularly its incredible valour and bravery throughout the Liberation War.

On his arrival at the museum, the President was received by Principal Staff Officer (PSO) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman and senior officials of the Armed Forces Division.

The President was apprised of a brief history of the establishment of Bangabandhu Military Museum.

After the briefing, the museum authority presented a crest to Abdul Hamid. The President also presented a crest to the Bangabandhu Military Museum Authority.

The museum has six separate parts, including designated galleries for Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force.

President Hamid, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, along with his family members and entourage visited various rooms of the Bangabandhu Military Museum and installations there.

In the evening, the head of state enjoyed the “Light and Sound Display” near the fountain in the museum premises.

The President also signed the visitors’ book kept at the designated table in the President’s corner of the Bangabandhu Military Museum.

The President also attended a photo session there.

President’s elder son Rezwan Ahmmad Taufiq, MP, secretaries concerned to the President and senior officials concerned accompanied the President during the visit.