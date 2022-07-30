Truck driver, assistant killed in Habiganj road accident

Habiganj Correspondent : A truck driver and his assistant were killed as another truck hit their truck in Bahubal Upazila of the district early this morning.

In-charge of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Salah Uddin said the identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

He said the accident occurred at Baganbari on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 5 am. As the driver and the helper were doing repairing works underneath the truck parking it on the highway, they were hit by another truck. Both of them died on the spot, he added.