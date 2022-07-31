11 additional judges appointed in High Court

Eleven additional judges have been appointed to the High Court.

President M Abdul Hamid made the appointments for two years in line with Article 98 of the Constitution, said a gazette notification issued by Law and Justice Division on Sunday.

The 11 newly appointed additional judges are – District and Sessions Judge Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, District and Sessions Judge Md Atabullah, Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath, Deputy Attorney General Md Aminul Islam, Advocate Md Ali Reza, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Bozlur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh, District and Sessions Judge Fahmida Quader, Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir-Ullah, Advocate SM Masud Hossain Dolon and Advocate AKM Rabiul Hasan.

The appointment will come into effect from the date of their taking oath, said the notification.