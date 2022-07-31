AL submits annual financial report to EC

Awami League submitted its financial reports for 2021 to the Election Commission (EC) in the capital on Sunday.

Treasurer of AL HN Ashikur Rahman MP submitted the party’s income and expenditure account to EC at Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital this morning.

AL’s publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were present.

The income of Awami League in 2021 was Tk 21 crore 23 lakh 46 thousand 106 which is Tk 10 crore 90 lakh 2 thousand 573 more than the income of 2020, according to the party’s annual financial report for 2020.

The main sources of income include- subscriptions of members of different levels, sale of nomination papers and grants given by different individuals or organizations, the report showed.

The Awami League has spent 6 crore 30 lakh 19 thousand 852 in 2021, which is Tk 3 crore 64 lakh 30 thousand 79 less than the expenditure of 2010.

Currently, the party has Tk 70 crore 43 lakh 70 thousand 166 in its fund, according to the report.