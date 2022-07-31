Bangladesh reports three Covid deaths

Bangladesh on Sunday reported three Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 365 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Among the Covid-19 fatalities, one death was recorded in Dhaka division, one in Sylhet division and one in Rangpur division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 6.38 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,720 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 212 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,291 people and infected 20,05,257 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,42,410 after another 868 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.87 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,291 fatalities, 12,889 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,887 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,335 in Sylhet, 1,422 in Rangpur and 893 in Mymensingh divisions.