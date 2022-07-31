Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away

Former mayor of Barishal City Corporation and BNP leader Ahsan Habib Kamal passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday night. He was 68.

He breathed his last at 11pm while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital, said BNP media cell convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan.

Kamal left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was suffering from kidney complications.

Kamal’s body will be taken to his village home in Barishal city on Sunday.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Barishal Zila School premises around 2pm today.

Ahsan Habib Kamal is the former President of Barishal unit BNP and the former fisheries affairs secretary of BNP central committee. He was also a former chairman of Barishal Municipality.

BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy expressed deep shock at the death of Ahsan Habib Kamal.