Five crushed under bus in Gazipur

Five persons were killed after a bus ran over them at Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Saturday night.

The deceased were Atiqul Islam, 35, Mehedi Hasan, 30, Saidul Islam Rubel, Shahin Uddin, 28, and Nazrul Islam, 34, an auto-rickshaw driver.

The accident happened around 11pm at TNT Bottola area.

A battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying four passengers hit by a bus when it reached the TNT Bottola area. Then the passengers and the auto-rickshaw driver fell down from the vehicle. At that time, another running bus ran over the five, leaving two dead on the spot and three critically injured, said Kaliakair Police Station SI Rahat.

Later, the injured died on the way to Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the bus but failed to nab its driver.