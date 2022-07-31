Global Covid cases top 582 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now nearing 582 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 581,804,304 and the death toll reached 6,419,097 on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The US has recorded 93,069,863 cases so far and 1,055,051 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s daily COVID-19 caseload Saturday remained above the 20,000-mark for the third straight day, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 20,408 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,000,138 in the country.

The number of cases reported on Saturday was almost similar to the daily caseload of Friday, which was 20,409.

The country also logged 54 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,312 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 5.05 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.92 percent, the ministry data showed.

Covid in Bangladesh:

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-linked deaths with 349 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The new numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,288 and caseload to 2,004,892, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate rose to 6.64 percent from Friday’s 5.84 as 5,256 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.84 percent from Friday’s 96.82 percent.