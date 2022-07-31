Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, images to share with your friends

International Friendship Day 2022 is observed on July 30 across the world including Bangladesh. Friends make our lives better and there is no other way to tell them how much they mean to us, other than letting our emotions do all the talking.

International Friendship Day is celebrated every year on July 30 – this was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly in order to encourage friendship between countries, cultures and individuals to take a step towards bridging the gap and finding the unity and love within diversity.

On this day, people reach out to their best friends, old friends and people who are their partner, companion and friend and share with them what they feel. They also shower their besties with gifts and let them know how them their presence means in life. In order to make your friend’s day extra special, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages and images which you can share with your friends and dear ones and be the reason of their smile.

Hello friend! Life has only gotten better since you stepped in it. Hope we stay friends forever! Many wishes to you.

“She recognized that that is how friendships begin: one person reveals a moment of strangeness, and the other person decides just to listen and not exploit it.” —Meg Wolitzer, The Interestings

Happy friendship Day to the one who has scared away the darkness of my life with the bright glow of her presence and happiness. I can’t think of going a day without you.

“Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.” —Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

From being my good friend to my best friend to my partner in crime, the journey with you has been an amazing ride. And, I don’t mind taking it all over again. Love you!

“She is a friend of my mind. She gathers me, man. The pieces I am, she gathers them and give them back to me in all the right order.” —Toni Morrison, Beloved

We may not talk every day, but I will take a bullet for you, with a smile.

Happy Friendship Day to my best friend. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to share my memories with.

“The language of Friendship is not words, but meanings.” —Henry David Thoreau, A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers

Dear friend, you have been the best partner for all our adventures. I want to keep continuing doing goofy things with you. Lots of love and hugs on this special day.

Friendship quotes by famous authors

“Don’t walk in front of me… I may not follow

Don’t walk behind me… I may not lead

Walk beside me… just be my friend”

― Albert Camus

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.”

― Elbert Hubbard

“The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.”

Bob Marley

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.”

― Jane Austen, Northanger Abbey

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.”

― Helen Keller