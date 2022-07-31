Tigers stun Zimbabwe to level T20 series

Bangladesh have come back strongly in the second game with seven wicket-win as they leveled the three match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Liton Das played pivotal roles to stun the hosts at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Bangladesh easily chased down the meager target with the help of Liton’s 56 off 33 after they had restricted the host team to 135.

With his career-best 5-20, Mosaddek became only fourth Bangladeshi bowler to take five-wicket haul after Elias Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, bowled four straight overs to take those five wickets and became the player of the match.

Afif Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Anamul Haque scored 30, 19 and 16 runs respectively for the visitor team. Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza picked one wicket each for the host.

Earlier, Zimbabwe managed to set the target of only 136 runs after losing eight wickets in 20 overs where Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl scored 62 and 32 runs respectively.

Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud bagged one wicket each for the team.