Train ticket mismanagement: HC stays Tk 2 lakh fine of Shohoz

The High Court on Sunday stayed the realisation Tk 2 lakh fine imposed by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on e-ticketing platform Shohoz.com following a complaint by a Dhaka University student over irregularities in ticket sale.

The HC bench of Justice Mohammad Khoshruzzaman and Justice Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ filed by Shohoz, said Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam, counsel of Shohoz.com.

The court also issued a rule questioning why DNCRP’s fine on Shohoz.com should not be declared illegal, reports UNB.

On July 26, Shohoz.com filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the Tk 2 lakh fine imposed by DNCRP.

In the writ, Shohoz.com appealed to the court to suspend the realisation of fine by the DNCRP and issuae a rule declaring the fine illegal.

Four including the commerce secretary and DNCRP have been made respondents to the rule.

On July 20, DNCRP fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk 2 lakh after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets for Bangladesh Railway.

The DNCRP organised a hearing after receiving a complaint from Mohiuddin Rony, a 4th-year student of Dhaka University’s Theatre and Performance Studies Department, over irregularities in ticket sale by Shohoz.com.

On July 25, Shohoz claimed there was no negligence while providing service.

In a statement, the company said service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned on the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway (www.eticket.railway.gov.bd).

Mohiuddin Roni, a Dhaka university student, from July 8, has been demanding the implementation of his six-point demand after being deceived by shohoz.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-Ul-Azha.

He suspended his movement on July 25 after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the Railways secretary and Director General at Rail Bhaban.