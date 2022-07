Two cousins drowned in a pond at Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Ruma Akter, 8, daughter of Delwar Hossain, and Mariya Akter, 8, daughter of Shafiq Miah, residents of Tarangia Krishnatala village under Dhanpur union of the upazila.

It was learnt that Ruma and Mariya drowned in a pond next to their house while taking bath.

Later, locals recovered their bodies from the pond.

Dhanpur UP chairman Milon Miah confirmed the matter.