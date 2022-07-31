Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : A woman was killed allegedly by her husband at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Sunday night over a family feud.

The victim was Rozli Dazel, 44, wife of Abel Sangma, a resident Bangalvita area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Madhyanagar Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Zahidul Haque said Abel struck his wife Rozli with an iron rod around 9:00 pm following an altercation over cooking of a chicken, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim’s younger brother Adam Dazel lodged a case with the police station accusing Abel.

Police on Sunday morning arrested the accused, said the OC.