Adar-Mahi starrer film ‘Jao Pakhi Balo Tare’ coming on 7th October

National Film Award winning director Mostafizur Rahman Manik’s upcoming movie is ‘Jao Pakhi Bollo Tare’. Mahiya Mahi and Adar Azad paired up in the movie. On October 7, the movie will be released in cinemas across the country, including the capital’s Cine Complex.

Actor Adar Azad confirmed the matter to media.

He said, “My first movie has been done by Manik Bhai. He is a famous director. I learned a lot from him. The movie ‘Jao Pakhi Balo Tare’ will be released in theaters on October 7. We will start the campaign by releasing the teaser, trailer song of the film from September. Earlier, the first look of the movie was released on June 25. I hope everyone will like the movie.”

About the story of the movie Jao Pakhi Bollo Tare, Azad Adar said that the movie has been made with a complete rural background story. Love, depression and separation are the main themes of the movie.

Apart from Mahi-Adar, Shipon Mitra, Rashed Mamun Apu, Lavanya, Subrata, Rebeca, Mahmudul Islam Mithu (Barda Mithu), Masum Bashar, Mili Bashar and many others have acted in various roles. Asad Zaman has written the story and dialogues of the movie.