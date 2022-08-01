CODENAME MADELEINE written by Barnaby Jameson QC

Inspired by the incredible true story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British resistance agent who served behind enemy lines in France in WWII as part of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), CODENAME: MADELEINE is the most unexpected spy story ever told.

The daughter of a Sufi mystic and writer of children’s stories, Noor Inayat Khan was a harpist before she joined SOE and embarked on one of the most dangerous operations of WWII. Arriving in Occupied Paris in 1943, she swapped her harp for a revolver, a cyanide pill and a clandestine Morse transmitter.

Teeming with tigers, zeppelins, elephants, U-boats, angels, assassins, chessmen, beetles, butterflies and Rumi, CODENAME: MADELEINE revolves between Paris, London, Prague, India and Latin America. A kaleidoscope of love, war, music, betrayal, poetry and resistance,

CODENAME: MADELEINE is the richly detailed, atmospheric and meticulously researched debut from Barnaby Jameson. As one of the country’s leading QCs, his expertise in counter-terrorism involves Neo-Nazi terrorist groups and Islamic State. He has been involved in some of the most notorious terrorist cases of the century including plots to overthrow governments, plots to assassinate MPs and terrorist bombings in the UK and overseas. Barnaby’s work has brought him into contact with clandestine agencies around the globe.

CODENAME: MADELEINE is Barnaby’s first book in The Resistance series.

Buy copies here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/CODENAME-Madeleine-1-Barnaby-Jameson/dp/1915036135/ref=pd_lpo_1?pd_rd_i=1915036135&psc=1