Man’s body found in Moulvibazar

Sreemangal (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Police on Monday recovered the body of a man at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said locals spotted the body, which was hanging from a bunch of a tree, at Jabbar Housing in the afternoon and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sreemangal Police Station sub-inspector Md Alauddin.

The reason behind the death would be known after postmortem report, he added.