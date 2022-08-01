PM Sheikh Hasina slams BNP for hurricane lamp movement

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday criticised BNP leaders for hurricane lamp movement against the government’s initiative to save power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any future danger due to skyrocketing prices of energy globally for Russia-Ukraine war.

“BNP leaders are carrying out a movement with hurricane (lamp). They will have to be given hurricane to be carried in their hands — give hurricane in their hands,” she said in a slanted expression in Bangla to ridicule someone involving a traditional kerosene-lit lamp widely used until the last century, reports BSS.

The prime minister was addressing a blood donation programme as the chief guest marking the first day of the month of mourning, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Bangladesh Krishak League organised the function on the premises of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

The prime minister said her government has reached power to every house across the country and is now taking precautionary measures to save power and energy.

“We’re taking measures for saving power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any danger in future as even the developed countries like USA and UK and neighbouring India are facing difficulties and focus on saving energy due to the global situation for Russia-Ukraine war,” she added.

Referring to BNP governments’ wholesale looting from the power sector, she said her government is taking measures to save energy for the future not for launching looting like the BNP government.

The premier said the power generation would have been reduced if her government was involved in looting and it is usual, adding, “But the Awami League has maximised the power generation capacity to 24,000MW.

The power generation reduced to 3000MW from 43000MW during the tenure of the BNP government as they were engaged in massive corruption, she said.

Her government would work to ensure safety and wellbeing of the countrymen, she added.

Awami League Presidium Members, Begum Matia Chowdhury and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Organising Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua, spoke on the occasion.

BKL President Samir Chandra presided over the function while its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti moderated it.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed to show due respects to the martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife, three sons and two daughters-in-law.