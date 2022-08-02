Flood: Death toll stands at 136

The death toll from floods in the country rose to 136 with another death in Sylhet district in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The total deaths were recorded from May 17 to August 2, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 76 were from Sylhet, 43 from Mymensingh, 14 from Rangpur and one from Dhaka division.

One hundred and seven people drowned in floodwaters, 16 died by lightning strikes, two from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.

Around 24,838 people were hit by floods during the same period.

including 33 in Sylhet, three in Rangpur, seven in Mymensingh and one in Chattogram divisions.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Moulvibazar were the worst-hit districts, with 13, 11, seven and five upazilas affected by floods respectively.