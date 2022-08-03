Aug 15 killers still active to oust my govt from power: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that the killers and conspirators involved in the August 15 massacre of 1975 are still active to oust her government as the country heading towards another national election, reports UNB.

“They are still continuing their conspiracies. I know all of them (conspirators),” she said, adding she has all the information about who is doing what.

The premier said this while the newly elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

She mentioned that the conspirators were out on their mission before 2014 and 2018 elections. “Now that the next election is coming nearer they are very much active.”

Hasina wondered how the conspirators would gain by ousting her government. But one thing, she said, is certain that the people will be the sufferers.

She recalled the brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most members of his family on August 15, 1975.

“The killers even did not spare Russel (her 10-year-old brother),” she said in an emotion-choked voice.

Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the carnage as they were abroad at that time.

The PM said she is one of the family who is still “alive and in power.”

She explained why the conspirators are still active against her.

“Many don’t like that I’m attaining success for the country and have elevated Bangladesh’s status as a developing nation,” she said. “I know that their activities are very much vibrant,” she added.