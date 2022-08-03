Bangladesh reports three Covid-19 deaths, 375 positive cases

Bangladesh reported three Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 375 coronavirus positive cases on last 24 hours.

“The three Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Dhaka division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 6.53 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,742 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 197 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,298 people and infected 20,06,368 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,45,088 after another 974 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.95 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,298 fatalities, 12,893 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,888 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,335 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 893 in Mymensingh divisions.