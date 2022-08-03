Flaunt a perfect monsoon look with these fashion tips from the experts

There are a hundred reasons to love Monsoon and fashion is one of them. Monsoon is the perfect time of the year to experiment with your look and try inevitably admirable and trendy fashion elements. If you mix and match the perfect wardrobe and accessories, you would create a masterpiece.

The cool breeze and the cloudy light provides a perfect backdrop for your new look. Be open to try out some Monsoon centric fashion tips and set your insta handle on fire!

According to fashion designer Ganesh Nallari “Wear breathable fabrics so you don’t feel the humidity in the air,” he says, adding that cotton and linens are best for monsoon, particularly because they dry up faster!

When it comes to colour, he says, “Choose darker shades for bottoms that are low maintenance and team them with contrast, bright, colourful tops.” He cautions, “Avoid full-length bottoms, wear comfortable clothing and not fitted ones.”

Designer Harsha Nutaki, who has also styled the likes of Suma Kanakala, among others, says monsoon is all about comfortable yet classy clothing. “Bright and bold colours are welcome, while pairing them with bell bottoms and a classic jacket. You can also rock the retro looks this time around. One can try wearing ruffle skirts and tops with floral prints. It’s very important to stay comfy indoors for night-outs and sleepovers so crop-tops with loose pants are the way to go.”

These are some steps you need to follow to style yourself in monsoon according to various stylists.

Choose your attire carefully – Monsoon is the time when you face difficulty in walking because of muddy streets. That’s why it is suggested to avoid wearing jeans, trousers, palazzos, or maxi dresses. Instead, try for shorts, skirts and knee-length dresses that will not get dirty. If you want to add some fun quotient to your style, wear a solid jumpsuit which is nowadays a rage in fashion.

Cloth plays a major role

Upon the arrival of the rainy season, pick clothes that are made of cotton or polyester which are not only comfortable but also dry quicker. During the monsoon, it’s almost impossible to not get drenched in sudden rainfall when we step outside. This is why choosing the right fabric is important. Save the clothes made of denim or silk, as they take a lot of time to dry up and get ruined.

Choose your footwear Wisely

Unless you want to spoil your favourite pair of shoes, avoid wearing stilettos or all the light-coloured shoes. One wrong choice in terms of footwear when it comes to rainy days can make things worse. Also, wearing shoes that are made of leather, suede and velvet is not a wise decision during the rainy season. Instead, go for rubber footwear, jelly shoes, crocs, and colourful flip-flops that will give you a refreshing look.

Match your socks with the season

Bacterial infection is very common during the rainy season so, if you are wearing closed footwear in the monsoon, make sure to wear waterproof socks which will keep your feet dry and safe from bacterial infection. Usually thicker than normal socks, waterproof socks come with moisture-wicking properties as well as anti-microbial properties.

Handbags can be your monsoon saviour

You may want to skip carrying a handbag during monsoon, but it’s probably not a wise decision. If you are travelling, you should always choose a spacious bag that is big enough to hold the essentials as well as the umbrella. Tote bags come really handy in the monsoon.

Make a statement with an umbrella

Umbrellas are not just used for protection from rain but now are used as a style statement. A fun, bright-coloured umbrella can make your outfit look vibrant. Carrying a cherry red umbrella in the sea of black umbrellas will surely turn some heads. You can experiment further by picking an umbrella with quirky prints that brings out the kid in you. However, if you want to settle on something more sophisticated, you can go for umbrellas in pastel colors or try the classic combination of black-and-white.