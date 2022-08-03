Report in case over SK Sinha’s house in US on Oct 19

A Dhaka court fixed October 19 for submitting the investigation report against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar (SK) Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC filed the case against the duo over allegedly owning a three-storey house in the United States of America (USA) brought through laundered money.

Today (August 3) was fixed as the date for filing the investigation report in the case.

The Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Syeda Hafsa Jhuma fixed October 19 for submitting the investigation report as ACC did not submit the report of the case today.

On March 31 last, ACC’s Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan filed a case against SK Sinha and his brother in the Integrated District Office-1 due to the discovery of a three-storey house in New Jersey, USA.

The case has been charged under Section 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 1947.

According to the case documents, on June 12, 2018, Ananta bought a three-storey house for SK Sinha at a cost of 2.80 lakh US dollars (equivalent to two crore 40 lakh 80 thousand in Bangladeshi Taka where one dollar equals to Taka 86).