Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas

Bangladesh has sought the European Union’s role to put pressure on Myanmar for early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Bangladesh mentioned that the countries like the UK, USA, Spain, Japan, Korea and France are investing and doing even more trading with Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP) Josep Borrell Fontelles on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday, UNB reports.

During the meeting, he raised the Rohingya repatriation issue which has never seen any light for the past five years.

Momen strongly sought the EU’s support in putting pressure on Myanmar to take back their nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Otherwise, he said, the security and stability of Myanmar, Bangladesh and the entire region will be jeopardised.

After exchanging pleasantries and reminiscing of their last meeting in New York in September 2021 on the sidelines of UNGA, Momen informed Fontelles about the tremendous success of Bangladesh in reducing the poverty level.

He also informed about Bangladesh’s crises due to the Ukraine war, said the MoFA.

Momen also expressed Bangladesh’s earnestness to get the global gateway partnership and sought support from the EU.

The Foreign Minister invited Fontelles to visit Bangladesh which he accepted.