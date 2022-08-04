Nepal for meaning cooperation in trade, energy, tourism and connectivity with Bangladesh

Visiting Nepal Parliamentary delegation leader Pabitra Niroula Kharel on Thursday said Nepal and Bangladesh need to gear up for the development partnership through meaningful cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, connectivity, education and clean energy.

“We should enhance our bilateral trade and work on trade promotion so as to make if beneficial for both countries. Nepal’s exports to Bangladesh could be facilitated if Other Duties and Charges (ODCs were removed,” she said.

Addressing a luncheon hosted by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in honour of the visiting Parliamentary delegation from Nepal at the State Guesthouse Padma, she said Nepal is blessed with tremendous potentials of hydropower and similarly Bangladesh has huge potentials of natural gas. “Both countries can benefit from cooperation in the energy sector.”

Pabitra Niroula Kharel is the Chairperson, International Relations Committee House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam in his welcome speech highly appreciated Nepal and expressed the optimism that the two countries will explore newer areas of cooperation in addition to the existing areas.

State Minister, Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Md. Habibe Millat MP, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mashfi Binte Shams, noted freedom fighter ASM Shamsul Arefin, senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, DCAB President and Executive Editor of the Daily Sun Rezaul Karim Lotus, Editor of Dhaka Tribune Zafar Sobhan and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and Nepal embassy attended the luncheon.

Mentioning that Nepal welcomes investment from Bangladesh, Pabitra Niroula Kharel said she is happy to learn that discussions and cooperation have been moving forward positively on energy cooperation through bilateral mechanisms of energy sector.

Similarly, she said both Nepal and Bangladesh are attractive tourists destinations and called for strengthening cooperation in this promising sector, including through joint packages and publicity.

The Nepalese parliamentary leader said the environment for foreign investment in Nepal is very conducive and the government of Nepal has revised relevant laws and introduced some new laws in order to attract foreign investors.

“Nepal welcomes investors from Bangladesh to invest in greater scale in the national priority sectors of Nepal, such as hydropower, tourism, infrastructure, ICT etc,” she added.

She mentioned that the delegation had the opportunity to visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and pay their profound homage to the Father of the Nation. “To learn more about the life of the greatest Bengali leader of all time who has been the chief architect of Independent Bangladesh, my delegation will to the Mausoleum in Tungipara in Gopalganj.”

Pabitra Niroula Kharel said the two countries have been enjoying cordial relations since the establishment of the diplomatic relations on April 8, 1972. This year also marks the 50th years of relations between the two countries.

The relations have been further strengthened by the recent high-level exchange of visits, she said and expressed the confidence that the parliamentary relations and cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh can be further strengthened in the coming days by activating the parliamentary friendly groups of both countries.