Surprising ways to practice self-care

We all are always looking for ways to help us sail through challenging times that will increase our ability to cope with life’s ongoing challenges in every circumstance, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic where due to uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressure and social isolation, one might experience a combination of emotions such as stress, anxiety, sadness, fear and loneliness. Our hormones play a huge role in how we feel and self-care can help deal with mood swings, Hindustan Times reported.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder and Director of Wakefit.co, suggested, “An ideal self-care routine should incorporate leisure activities and hobbies that helps everyone stay focused, rejuvenated and motivated. Not only does this play a pivotal role in alleviating stress, but it also creates a positive, self-affirming relationship with oneself. Naps are an indispensable part of self-care as prioritizing one’s sleep is paramount in building holistic well-being. Taking long walks outdoors is another way of engaging oneself both physically and emotionally, creating pockets of peace and tranquillity amidst a busy lifestyle. Reading is a great way to practice self-care and creating a space for oneself to read and enjoy books is one self-care habit that builds mindfulness.”

Stressing upon the magic of pampering sessions, Saurav Patnaik, Co-Founder of Anveya Living, said, “While the rain brings some much-needed respite from the scorching sun, the humidity wreaks havoc on our skin and hair. In such a scenario, it is imperative to indulge in self-care practices and use hydrating products on the skin and hair. Products such as hair masks, Hyaluronic acid serums and anti-dandruff serums will help in strengthening the hair strands and beautifying the skin. So indulge in some retail therapy to stock up on effective hair and skin care products, so that you can create a relaxing pamper session at home to rejuvenate your body and mind, the next time it pours outside. Make sure to exfoliate your skin, use a soothing massage oil on your body and drench your locks in a decadent deep conditioner, to get the softest skin and smoothest hair.”

Elaborating upon the same, Dr Karthik S M, Consultant Physician at Narayana Health, explained, “Monsoon is a season which brings relief from the harsh summers and is often looked forward to. However, due to the rains and sudden dip in the temperatures, it often causes a lot of health related issues, and one must be aware to prevent these. Water borne illness like gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis are commonly seen due to contamination of source water. Overflowing drains and flooding of low lying areas leading to contamination of the sump and ground water. Hence, one must be careful to avoid flooding, use proper filtration techniques and boil the water before consumption. Roadside cut fruits, beverages and food are likely to be contaminated and one must avoid eating stale food, uncooked food and possibly contaminated food.”

He added, “Humid environment will lead to increased presence of fungus, pollens, dust mites and allergens in the air. The unused woollens and warm clothing which are taken out during the season might have dust mites. These may trigger allergies. Make sure to wash and vacuum the woollen and quilts before use. Stay warm and avoid wearing wet clothes and getting drenched in the rain. Viral Infections are more commonly seen in cold weather, hence following hand hygiene techniques, social distancing and wearing mask in public places can protect to some extent. Healthy habits like washing hands before and after eating food, personal hygiene, eating healthy properly cooked meals, vegetables and fruits, help to prevent infections. Make sure to drink clean water and use adequate mosquito control measures.”

Taking charge of our mental and physical health is important as they manage and protect our psychological and emotional well-being. Hence, these are some surprising ways to indulge in self-care strategies.