AL pays respect to Sheikh Kamal on his 73rd birth anniversary

The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid floral wreaths as mark of respect at the grave of noted liberation war organizer Sheikh Kamal, also the elder son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on his 73rd birth anniversary on friday.

To mark the day, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed floral wreath at the grave of Sheikh Kamal at city’s Banani on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 8:30am.

Later, Quader along with party’s senior leaders paid tribute at Sheikh Kamal’s grave on behalf of the Awami League.

The Awami League leaders included Presidium Member Begum Matia Chaudhury, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Huq, Afzal Hossain and Mirza Azam and Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

After placing floral wreaths, they observed one-minute silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of the deceased during this time. Later, the ruling party leaders spread flowers on the grave of Sheikh Kamal.

Then the leaders and activists of various front organizations including Dhaka City North and South Awami League, Jubo League, Mahila Awami League, Chattra League, Swechasebak League and Krishak League showed respect to Sheikh Kamal by placing floral wreaths at his grave.

Prior to this, AL and its associate bodies placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Shiekh Kamal on the premises of Abahani Club at city’s Dhanmondi area at 8:00am.

Sheikh Kamal was born at Tungipara village under then Gopalganj subdivision on August 5 in 1949.

He completed BA (honours) in Social Science department from the Dhaka University after passing secondary and higher secondary from Shahin School and Dhaka College respectively.

Sheikh Kamal who was not only a pioneer of modern football but also was one of the founders of Dhaka Theatre had very much enthusiasm in sports since his childhood.

After completing first war course training in independent Bangladesh, Sheikh Kamal got commissioned in paramilitary force and also become a ADC of General Osmani who was the chief of the liberation war.

After independence, Sheikh Kamal took retirement from the Army and engaged himself in educational activities. He was a central executive member of Bangladesh Chattra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League.

He was killed only at the age of 26 when Bangabandhu and most of his family members were assassinated during the black night of August 15 in 1975.