Bangladesh set 304 runs target for Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Enamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim – all four batsmen of the top order made fifties. Bangladesh scored 303 runs for 2 wickets in the first ODI of the series against Zimbabwe.

For the second time in the ODI, the first four batsmen of the Bangladesh top order scored half-centuries.

Earlier in 2014, the Tigers showed such a feat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Mushfiq and Vijay were also in that record. Muminul Haque and Imrul Kayes were with him. This is the fourth time that four Bangladeshi batsmen have scored fifty in an innings.

During the toss in Harare, Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakava said the bowlers could get help from the wicket early on. That’s why Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field first. However, the two Bangladeshi openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das did not allow the bowlers to take that advantage in the beginning.

Bangladesh lost the toss in the first ODI like the three matches of the T20 series at Harare Sports Club ground. Tamim’s team batted first at the invitation of the host Zimbabwe. Tamim opened Bangladesh’s innings with Anuj’s teammate Liton.

Bangladesh 303-2, 50 overs (Liton Das 81 retired hurt, Anamul Haque 73, Tamim Iqbal 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 52 not out) v Zimbabwe.