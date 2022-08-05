Bhringraj oil: The undisputed king of the oil kingdom

The rainy season is one of the worst season for hair due to access to moisture in the environment and rainwater cause hair to fall. To overcome hair fall during the rainy season Ayurveda suggests Bhringraj oil made with Bhringraj plant which is commonly known as Eclipta prostrata, false daisy, yerba de tago, Gunta kalagaraku/Gunta galagaraku and Karisalankanni, is grown naturally in many parts of the world especially in warm and moist land.It is used in different parts of the world for different purposes, in Southeast Asia, the dried whole plant is used in traditional medicine, although there is no high-quality clinical research to indicate such uses are effective.

In parts of South India it is used to grind a traditional chutney from tha plants grown in the paddy field.

This plant is used in India from ancient period, it is regarded as a kayakalapa hearb (meaning incredibly effective herb) Siddha saints have praised the herb for its medicinal properties in the Siddha texts hundreds of years ago.

But most commonly this plant is used for making Ayurvedic hair oil. The juice obtained from the fresh leaves is said to be useful in treating cough and phlegm in chest as par Siddha text.

People who are suffering from major hair fall are suggested to use Mahabringraj.

According to EX District Ayurvedic Officer (DAO) Himachal Predesh Dr Hem Raj Gautam I’m Ayurveda using bharingraj oil by massaging gently can stop hair fall as this oil is high in nutrients and it supplies all the needed nutrition to your hair and scalp. Bhringraj is rich in vitamins and minerals this is why it prevents split ends breaking of hair and hair loss. Stress is also one of reasons of hair fall but bhringraj oil helps in relaxing and calming you down when you massage it.

Bhringraj also treats dandruff and dry scalp as it has antifungal and antibacterial properties, it penetrates deep into the skin and hydrate the dry scale.

Bhringraj promotes hair growth and treats baldness it improves the blood flow to the roots by increasing vasodilation it opens the hair follicles and promotes hair growth

Bhringraj also stops greying of hair it conditions your hair naturally and make it shiny.

Bhringraj oil is readily available in the market at Ayurvedic certified shop but you can prepare it at home also according to the Charak Sanhita regular use of bhringraj oil helps in inflammation of hair follicles and scalp tenderness by which it would reduce hair fall. To prepare it at home take bhringraj leaves or powder and mix it in a carrier oil such as coconut oil or sesame oil heat and put bhringraj leave or powder and heat the mixture once the oil is boiled we’ll and change its colour then add some fenugreek seeds, turn off the heat let it cool and strain it and keep it in a bottle use the oil before you head wash massage it properly and observe the results.