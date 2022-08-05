PM Sheikh Hasina hands over Sheikh Kamal NSC Award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday handed over Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award, marking the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Premier virtually joined the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

A total of nine sports personalities and two organizations in seven categories received the award for their outstanding contribution to the sports arena.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the award to the recipients.

Each of the award winners received Taka one lac, a crest and certificate.

Veteran sports organizer Harunur Rashid received lifetime award for the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2022.

Besides, the other awardees are Liton Kumar Das (cricket), Abdullah Hal Baki (shooting) and Mullah Sabira Sultana (weightlifting).

Emerging athletes: Diya Siddique (Archery), Mohammad Shariful Islam (Cricket)

Sports organizer: Saidur Rahman Patel and Nazma Shamim

Sports association/Federation/Sports Organization: Bangladesh Olympic Association.

Sports sponsor: Green Delta Insurance Company Limited

Sports journalist: Kashinath Bashak.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports introduced the National Sports Council Award for the first time last year on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal’s birth anniversary.

The nominees for this award have been finalized after being scrutinized by the concerned committee in the light of specific criteria for recognition of outstanding contribution to sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports officially started celebrating the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for the first time in 2020 and following the recommendation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Cabinet Division decided to celebrate Sheikh Kamal’s birthday on August 5 as an ‘Ka’ classified day nationally.