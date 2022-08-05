PM Sheikh Hasina offers Nepal to use Mongla, Ctg ports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again proposed Nepal to use Mongla and Chattogram seaports alongside Syedpur airport for mutual benefits.

“Nepal can take advantage of using our Mongla and Chittagong ports,” she said while a visiting parliamentary delegation from Nepal paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her official Ganabhaban residence on Friday morning, BSS reports.

Chairperson, International Relations Committee, House of Representatives, Federal Parliament, Nepal, Pabitra Niruola Kharel led the Nepalese delegation, according to a press release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is developing Syedpur Airport as a regional airport, the premier said, “Neighboring countries including Nepal can use the airport.”

During the meeting, both the sides expressed their eagerness to consolidate further the relations between the two countries alongside strengthening bilateral cooperation on business and trade for mutual benefits.

Expressing her gratitude to the leadership and the people of Nepal for supporting Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971, Sheikh Hasina said her government attaches great importance to maintaining good relations with neighboring countries, including Nepal.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the delegation visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and Bangladesh Parliament and went to Tungipara through the much-cherished iconic Padma Bridge.

At the outset, the Nepalese delegation thanked the government of Bangladesh for arranging an excellent program for them.

The delegation members expressed great satisfaction that Nepal and Bangladesh have been enjoying cordial relations over the years.

They mentioned that this year was very significant for both countries for celebrating the 50th year of establishing diplomatic relations.

They suggested that the two countries could further consolidate their cooperation in sectors like power, hydroelectricity, tourism, education, ICT, connectivity, and people to people contact.

They emphasized high-level visits on a regular basis to strengthen the friendly ties.

The delegation appreciated Prime Minister for her visionary leadership and the recent socio-economic development, which they termed as very impressive.

The Nepalese delegation included Chandtara Kumari, MP, Dr. Deepak Prakash Bhatt, MP, Dev Prasad Timalsena, MP, Lila Devi Sitaula, MP, Narad Muni Rana, MP, and Sarala Kumari Yadav, MP.