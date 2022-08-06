Bangladesh reports two Covid-19 deaths, 220 positive cases

Bangladesh reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday while it recorded 220 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Among the Covid-19 fatalities, one death was recorded in Rajshahi division while one death was recorded in Khulna division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 5.56 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 149 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,304 people and infected 20,07,119 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,47,307 after another 545 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.02 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,304 fatalities, 12,893 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,888 in Chattogram, 2,150 in Rajshahi, 3,731 in Khulna, 988 in Barishal, 1,337 in Sylhet, 1,423 in Rangpur and 894 in Mymensingh divisions.