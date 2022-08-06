Chinese foreign minister pays homage to Bangabandhu

Visiting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait in the city’s Dhanmondi-32 no road.

Yi arrived at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum around 6.15pm when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam welcomed him.

After paying homage to Bangabandhu, the Chinese foreign minister visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the visitors’ book.

Shahriar Alam accompanied Yi during his visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

Earlier, the Chinese foreign minister arrived in the capital this afternoon to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues with Bangladesh’s leadership.

Agriculture minister and Awami League presidium member Muhammad Abdur Razzaque received the Chinese foreign minister at Hazrat Shahjalal International Hospital (HSIH) here.

Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on the same day.