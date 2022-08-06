US Assistant Secretary Sison arrives in Dhaka

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison arrived Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit as part of her tri-nation official tour.

She is likely to seek Bangladesh’s support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin, one of the candidates for the post of Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), says a diplomatic source.

The Russian Federation has nominated Rashid Ismailov as a candidate for the post of ITU Secretary-General.

The elections will be held during the Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest from September 26 – October 14, 2022.

If elected, Bogdan-Martin would be the first woman to serve as ITU Secretary General in the organization’s 156 years of existence.

Doreen Bogdan has an “unmatched record” of bringing the needs and ambitions of the developing world to the fore, Sison tweeted during her visit to India.

Bangladesh and the United States will “further follow up” the discussions that the two countries had over the last few months during her visit to Bangladesh.

Dhaka’s demand for withdrawal of sanctions on elite force Rab and the Rohingya issue are also expected to be discussed during the visit.

“We have multi-faceted relationship with the United States,” said foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday, adding that many issues can be discussed.

He said they are known to each other and will be able to have “free and frank” discussion on many issues.

The US assistant secretary has already visited India and will go to Kuwait as part of her tri-nation visit from August 2-10.

Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees during her stay in Bangladesh.

Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen their cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.

In meetings with civil society leaders, the US assistant secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sison was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs on December 21, 2021.

She served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), US Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008).