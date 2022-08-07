China appreciates Bangladesh’s adherence to ‘One-China’ policy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has thanked Bangladesh for reiterating its firm adherence to ‘One China’ policy and sought it on its side as Beijing seeks a “shared future” for all the countries.

“We largely know what is happening centering Taiwan. China has its own policy. He (Wang) thanked Bangladesh and expressed gratitude as we reiterated our position,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam told reporters on Sunday after a bilateral meeting between Minister Wang and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, reports UNB.

The State Minister said Minister Wang explained those issues in detail to Bangladesh, noting that some countries “misunderstand and misinterpret” them and they need to follow international rules.

Before the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit, Bangladesh reiterated her firm adherence to ‘One China’ policy and urged the parties concerned to resolve their differences in accordance with the UN Charter and through dialogue.

“We hope it will not further aggravate…the world can’t afford to have another crisis,” said Shahriar Alam on Thursday, adding that the world is going through enough crises.

Bangladesh urged all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region and beyond, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from bilateral and Taiwan issues, the two sides also discussed Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI).

The Chinese Foreign Minister left for Mongolia wrapping up his around 18-hour visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen saw Wang off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:45am Sunday.