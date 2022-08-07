COVID vaccination to children 5-11 from Aug 11

COVID vaccination to children aged 5-11 years will be started on trial basis from August 11, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday.

“We received 15 lakh vaccine doses for children. Now, the government will start experimental vaccination for the children from August 11 for keeping them under observation for few days. Later from August 26, the vaccination campaign for them will start full-fledgedly,” the minister said this at a programme at Nipsom Auditorium in the capital.

Parents will have to registrar on Surokkha (www.surokkha.gov.bd) app to vaccinate their children, minister Zahid Maleque added.

A total of 1.5 million specially prepared Pfizer vaccines have arrived for children aged 5-11 years.