Learn from the sacrifices of Bangamata, PM urges women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the women to learn from the life of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa who set extraordinary instances and examples of firmness, intelligence and farsightedness.

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Hasina, was gunned down during the August 15 massacre in 1975. The mayhem wiped out Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and most members of his family, reports UNB.

Paying tribute to Bangamata PM Hasina described her as a person who “sacrificed everything for the independence of a nation and its people.” “I never saw her breaking down in any crisis,” she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her speech at a international conference titled ‘Bangamata: a paragon of women’s leadership and nation-building in Bangladesh’.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies of Dhaka University organised the seminar at the Senate Bhaban Auditorium of the University.

The PM joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.