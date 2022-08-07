No load shedding from October: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid concerned authorities are hopeful that uninterrupted power supply will be possible from next October.

The state minister made this remarks while talking to reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nasrul Hamid said, “Who wants to make people suffer? Nobody wants. We are realizing the matter.”

Terming the ongoing electricity crisis as temporary matter, he further said, “It is a temporary matter. The Power Division thinks it will gradually come out of load shedding from next month.”

Nasrul Hamid said. “Situation will be improved than what is happening right now. Load shedding will be come down to half from next month. We will come out of load shedding.”

Urging all consumers to keep patience, the state minister said, “We will increase electricity production. We will try to balance it by increasing the supply of gas. From October, we will be able to move towards uninterrupted electricity. We request all to be patient.”