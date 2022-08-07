Tank-lorry owners on strike, oil transportation stopped in 15 districts

Demanding readjustment of transport fare and commission, tank-lorry owners have been observing a 24-hour strike from Sunday morning in 15 districts of Khulna division.

Following the strike, oil transportation has been stopped in the 15 districts.

Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association and Petrol Pump Owners Association have been observing the strike from 8am stopping collection of fuel from Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots.

It will continue till 8am on Monday.

Md Farhad Hossain, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Committee of Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners Association, confirmed the matter.

At present, a commission of Tk 2.71 per liter of fuel (as per previous rate) is provided to the tank-lorry owners.

The owners earlier urged the authorities concerned, including Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources several times for increasing commission but they did not pay heed to their demand.

Now Tank-Lorry Owners Association and Petrol Pump Owners Association are demanding commission at the rate of 7.5% of the current fuel price.

The government hiked the price of fuel oil by a big margin on Friday.

Diesel price has been increased by Tk 34 to Tk 114 per litre while octane price hiked by Tk 46 to Tk 135 and petrol by Tk 44 to Tk 130.