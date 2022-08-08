New political alliance ‘Gonotontro Moncho’ launched

Seven political parties on Monday formally formed new alliance named ‘Gonotontro Moncho’.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob announced the new alliance during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna addressed the outline of alliance at the press conference.

Seven political parties of the alliance are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Songskar Andolan.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplobi Workers Party general decretary Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad convener Reza Kibria, Bhasani Onusari Parishad convener Rafiqul Islam and Rastro Sangskar Andolon Coordinator Hasnat Kaiyum were present at the programme, among others.

The new alliance has set 11 August for its first programme in Dhaka.