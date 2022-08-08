Poor women get sewing machines in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Dharmapasha upazila nirbahi officer Muntasir Hasan hands over sewing machines among the women at a programme held at upazila parishad auditorium on Monday to mark the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dharmapasha upazila nirbahi officer Muntasir Hasan hands over sewing machines among the women at a programme held at upazila parishad auditorium on Monday to mark the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, some underprivileged women of Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district have received sewing machines.

The upazila nirbahi officer Muntasir Hasan handed over those machines among the women at a programme held at the upazila parishad auditorium on Monday.

Dharmapasha upazila Awami League general secretary Shamim Ahmed Bilkis joined the programme as the special guest.