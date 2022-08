Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police have arrested a fugitive death-row war criminal from Dhaka.

Death-row convict Nazrul Islam was arrested from the Shah Ali Police Station area on Sunday (August 7).

ATU’s superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam Khan confirmed the news to media on Monday.

Nazrul Islam went into hiding after the case has been filed.

On July 28, a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Nazrul and five others to death in absence of Nazrul.