Writ filed challenging legality of fuel price hike

A Supreme Court lawyer on Monday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the government’s decision to hike the fuel price.

Secretaries of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources and chairman of BERC have been made respondents in the writ.

Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the petition to the HC seeking suspension and withdrawal of the gazette issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources increasing the price of fuel oil.

The government on Friday (August 5) raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 114 per litre and that of petrol to Tk 135, which is nearly 52 per cent higher than that of the current rates.